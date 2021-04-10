Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 5 April to 10 April 2021

Largest solar floating plant in Telangana

NTPC will be developing the largest solar floating plant in Telangana. It will be in the reservoir of its thermal power plant in the state. The solar plant will be spread over 450 acres and will also be the largest one in India. The cost will be Rs. 423 crores.

SAG Awards 2021 announced

The winners of the Screen Actor Guild Awards 2021 have been announced. The major individual movie awards have been won by the actor of colors such as Viola Davis and late Chadwick Boseman. In the movies, The Trial of Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek won big.

Integrated Health Information Portal launched by Health Ministry

The Integrated Health Information Portal has been launched by the Health Minister. During the launch, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that a new chapter in the country’s health trajectory has been started. The portal will be the world’s biggest online disease surveillance platform.

COVID-19 vaccine for animals in Russia

Russia has registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine for animals. The vaccine is named Carnivac-Cov. The vaccine will provide immunity to the animals from the deadly virus. It will be at least for 6 months after the animal gets vaccinated.

India’s growth rate projected to be 12.1% by IMF

The International Monetary Fund has projected India’s growth rate to be 12.1% in the year 2021. The expected rate is even stronger than China which was the only country to maintain positive growth amid the pandemic. India’s economy, in 2020, had contracted by 8%, as per IMF.

Professor Alfred Aho wins Turing Award 2020

Professor Alfred Aho has won the AM Turing Award 2020. He has been honoured for his influential books and research on fundamental algorithms and programming language implementation. The prestigious Turing Award is also known as the Nobel Prize of Computing.

PM Modi jointly inaugurates projects with Seychelles President

Seychelles President and PM Modi have jointly inaugurated various Indian projects in Seychelles. They are part of India’s Indo-Pacific vision. The launching of the projects was also the first interaction between the two leaders after the President of Seychelles came to power in October 2020.

DRDO develops Advanced Chaff Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully developed an advanced Chaff technology. It aims at guarding the naval ships against missile attacks. Various countries worldwide use Chaff technology for protecting their naval ships.

Britain’s Prince Philip passes away

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 years on April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of Queen’s husband's demise. He married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 when she was still a Princess. Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort.

Four Indian sailors qualify for Olympics

Four sailors from India made history as they qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Vishnu Saravanan, Nethra Kumanan, and pair of Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar made the cut in ongoing qualifiers in Oman. Nethra Kumanan also made history as she became the first Indian woman sailor who qualified for the Olympics.