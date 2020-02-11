Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 February 2020

Delhi Election 2020: Full list of winners

Have a look at the complete list of winners of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 here. Manish Sisodia (Patparganj), Atishi (Kalkaji), Saurabh Bhardwaj (Greater Kailash), Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (Model Town), Abdul Rehman (Seelampur), and Ram Niwas Goel (Shahdara) are some of the winners of assembly polls from AAP.

Okhla-Shaheen Bagh, Shahdara, New Delhi, Patparganj-Delhi Election Results 2020

Arvind Kejriwal is set to retain his Delhi’s Chief Ministerial post. Kejriwal is slated to win Delhi Elections 2020 from New Delhi constituency with 18,380 vote margin. On the other hand, Amanatullah Khan of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered victory from Okhla constituency with a margin of over 64000 votes. Check here results for key constituencies of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

East Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP poised for landslide win in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is poised to return to power with a landslide victory in Delhi Elections 2020. As per the latest trends and ECI’s data, AAP is leading in a total of 63 seats, BJP is leading in 7 seats and Congress is left with a blank again. Most of the AAP leaders manage to retain their hold over their constituencies such as Manish Sisodia who won from Patparganj seat.

Sabarimala Case review petition: SC to begin hearing from February 17

A nine-judge Supreme Court bench will begin hearing cases related to discrimination against women at religious places from February 17, 2020. The court will conduct day-to-day hearing of cases of review jurisdiction including the Kerala's Sabarimala Temple case.

UNICEF’s State of the World's Children Report 2019

The State of the World's Children Report 2019 of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) was released recently stating that the mortality rate of India’s under-5 age children is 37 per 1000 live births. Over 8 lakh children below 5 years of age died in 2019.