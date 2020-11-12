Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 November 2020

COVISHIELD Vaccine completed enrolment for third phase of clinical trials

The enrolment for third phase of clinical trials for COVISHIELD Vaccine completed successfully in India. The announcement regarding this was made by the Serum Institute of India and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The fees for the COVISHIELD clinical trial site has been funded by the ICMR and other expenses are being taken care of by the Serum Institute.

Government to provide Rs 900 crores for COVID-19 Suraksha Mission

Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference on November 12, 2020, wherein, she announced a new stimulus package of Rs 2.65 lakh crore. Under this new package, The Central Government will provide Rs 900 crores to for COVID Suraksha Mission Department of Biotechnology for research and development.

PM Narendra Modi launches life-size statue of Swami Vivekanand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the life-size statue of Swami Vivekanand on November 12, 2020 at the Jawahar Lal Nehru University campus in Delhi. The statue was unveiled via video-conferencing and the event was also attended by the Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Resolution on Sarna Code passed by Jharkhand Assembly

The resolution on Sarna Code was passed unanimously by the Jharkhand Assembly on November 11, 2020 during a special one-day assembly session. The resolution calls for the inclusion of Sarna in the 2021 Census as a separate religion.

Operation Green Scheme: 50% subsidy announced for air transportation of fruits & vegetables

The Union Government announced the Operation Green Scheme on November 11, 2020, offering 50% subsidy for air transportation of notified fruits and vegetables. The subsidy will be provided to the Himalayan and North-Eastern states only.