Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 April 2021

India is placed eighth on the overall medal tally with one gold and two bronze medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2021 at Almaty, Kazakhstan. While Sarita Mor bagged the sole gold medal, Seema Bisla (50kg) and Pooja (76kg) won a bronze each.

The Indian Government has decided to simplify the process to re-issue Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards. The government has done away with the rule that required the OCI cardholders to get their OCI card reissued each time a new passport was issued up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age due to biological changes in the face of the applicant.

The Chhattisgarh government on April 16, 2021, invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) due to a major spike in coronavirus cases. The ESMA order prohibits refusal to work in essential services and it applies to all healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses and health workers across all government and private health institutions and sanitation workers.

Around 100 new hospitals to get their own oxygen plants under the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund, informed Health Ministry on April 15, 2021. This is to ensure that there is an adequate supply of medical oxygen to meet the rising demand in the states due to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute has been given the go-ahead by the centre to manufacture Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked PM Modi for the move. The move is expected to expedite the production of the vaccine.