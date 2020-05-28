Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 May 2020

J.K. Rowling launches first five chapters of "The Ickabog" online for free

J.K Rowling, writer of Harry Potter series, has launched the first five chapters of ‘The Ickabog’ online for free. The British author would be publishing more chapters of the book online on her website. The book will be released in its printed version, audio and e-book formats in November 2020.

European Union announces Euros 750 billion COVID-19 recovery fund

European Union (EU) Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni recently announced that the EU has proposed a recovery fund of 750 billion euros to revive the economy of member countries amid this COVID-19 outbreak. The proposal came as the 27-nation group has gone into deep recession due to Coronavirus Pandemic, which is ravaging the economies of the nations worldwide.

BRO successfully digs 440 m long Chamba tunnel under Char Dham project

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully digs a 440 m long Tunnel in the Chamba town. The development is a significant breakthrough under the Char Dham road project of Uttarakhand. The tunnel is expected to be completed by October 2020 and will link the north and south portals of the tunnel. The tunnel is being constructed at cost of Rs 88 crore.

Karnataka Government to launch State Health Register

Karnataka Government recently announced that it will launch the ‘State Health Register’ soon that will comprise the database of all citizens of the state. The register will be a standardised health repository of all Karnataka's citizens. Initially, the register will be launched on an experimental basis in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.

WHO to launch foundation to support health needs

World Health Organization (WHO) recently announced to launch its foundation for supporting health needs. The Foundation will be an independent grant-making entity that will enable the WHO to address the health challenges faced by people globally. The announcement was made on the official twitter handle of the WHO.