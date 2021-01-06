Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 January 2021

Union Budget 2021-22 to be presented on 1st February

The Union Budget 2021-22 will be presented on February 1, 2021 in the parliament. The parliament will begin the first phase of Budget session on January 29, 2021 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The session will conclude on February 15. The second phase of Budget Session will be held during March 8 - April 8, 2021.

Kisan Kalyan Mission launched by UP Government

The Uttar Pradesh government launched the ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’ on January 6, 2021. The mission has been launched with an aim to double farmers income. The state Government will run this 3-week long campaign in every development block of 75 districts of the state for the welfare of farmers.

Cabinet approves MOC between India & Japan on ‘Specified Skilled Worker’

The Union Cabinet granted its approval to the Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between India and Japan on ‘Specified Skilled Worker’. The agreement lays out the basic framework for partnership between the nations for ‘Specified Skilled Worker’. It will facilitate movement of workers and professionals from India to Japan.

2020 was 8th warmest year in India on record since 1901: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on January 5, 2020 issued a statement on Indian Climate during 2020. The IMD's Climate Research and Services (CRS) revealed that the 2020 was the eighth warmest year in India on record since 1901. The main contributors to this warming were the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

Trifed signs MoU with Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram to develop TRIFOOD parks in MP

The Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) on January 3, 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra to develop the TRIFOOD Parks in Madhya Pradesh. The parks will be developed in 5 districts of the state.