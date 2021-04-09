Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 April 2021

Four sailors from India qualify for Olympics

Four Indian sailors made history after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan, and pair of Ganapathy Chengappa were able to make the cut in an ongoing Asian Qualifiers in Oman. Nethra Kumanan has become the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics.

Dutee Chand to be given Chhattisgarh Veerni Award

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has been chosen to be honoured with Chhattisgarh Veerni Award. She will be awarded at the inaugural edition of the awards. The honour comes as the sprinter prepares herself for Tokyo Olympics. The award has been established to recognize Indian women in various fields.

SC’s AI-driven research portal ‘SUPACE’ launched

The first AI-driven research portal SUPACE has been launched by the Supreme Court of India. While launching the portal, the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde assured that AI will not play any role in the decision-making of the apex court. It will help the judges in data collection, processing figures and words, and will save time.

Kosovo gets its second female President

Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu has become the second female President of post-war Kosovo. She has been sworn in for the five years term. Osmani-Sadriu has been elected with the support of the left-wing self-determination movement. Osmani-Sadriu was the former Parliamentary speaker of the Balkan nation.

Prince Philip of Britain passes away

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip of Britain passed away on April 9, 2021. He was 99 years old. The news of his demise was confirmed by Buckingham Palace. Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947. He was the longest-serving royal consort in England’s History.