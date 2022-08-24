Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 24 August 2022

Antim Panghal, a 17-year-old wrestler from Haryana created history by being crowned as India’s First-Ever U-20 World Wrestling Champion. On 19th August, she defeated Kazakhstan's Atlyn Shagayeva in a match she completely dominated with a score of 8-0 win. Panghal dominated the U-20 World Wrestling Championship from the get-go because of her technical skills.

As the number of Tomato Flu cases in the country rise above 100, the Central Government issued an advisory to states to help mitigate response to the disease. The Central Government’s Advisory issued to States is about Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), which is commonly known as Tomato Flu or Tomato Fever. The advisory from the Central Government comes as the number of Tomato Fever cases surpassed the 100 mark in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia’s Biggest Private Hospital - Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on 24th August 2022. The 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad spreads across an area of 133 acres and has been built at a cost of Rs 6000/- crores. Amrita Hospital in Faridabad will be managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math – a charitable organisation spearheaded by its namesake Mata Amritanandamayi.

The Government of India revised the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and has added more benefits for retired judges of the apex court. On Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued an official notification to share the amended provisions of 'Supreme Court Judges Rules' under the banner of Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022. The amendments extend various benefits to the retired judges for a period of one year after they demit office.

Kerala Government is planning to launch an online monitoring system for medicines for hospitals. The new Kerala Drug Management System has been conceptualized to ensure better distribution of medicines across state-run hospitals amid allegations of a shortage of medicines in the state. The new online monitoring system for medicines will help track the availability of key medicines at government-run health facilities and also aid in better distribution of drugs across the state.