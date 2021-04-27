UK to get world’s most powerful weather, climate change forecasting supercomputer

Microsoft and the United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office have decided to team up to build the most powerful supercomputer in the world to forecast weather and climate change.

According to UK’s Met office, the supercomputer, which is most likely to be operational in 2022, will help in providing accurate warnings on severe weather. It will also help in protection from the impact of increasingly extreme floods, storms, and snow in the UK.

CEO of Met office Penny Endersby stated that working with Microsoft, the Met Office will provide the highest quality weather and climate datasets as well as more accurate forecasts that will enable the decisions to allow people to stay safe.

This will be a unique opportunity that will help in keeping not just the Met office but the UK at the forefront of high-performance computing and environmental modeling.

World’s most powerful supercomputer in the UK:

• The UK Government, in February 2020, announced the funding of about 1.2 billion pounds (Rs. 12,400 crores) for developing this supercomputer, which has been expected to one of the top 25 supercomputers in the world.

• The computing device, which will help to advance climate change modeling, will also help in improving forecasts and projections for risk-based planning.

• It will also provide increasingly accurate forecasts of the temperature and wind information for the aviation industry of the country.

• The device, in addition, will enhance the emergency preparedness to local storms, flooding, heavy rain through the improved forecasting of local-scale weather with the use of very high-resolution simulations.

Supercomputers in other countries:

Supercomputers are being increasingly used worldwide for accurate weather and climate-change forecasting.

Fujitsu Laboratories in Japan used the world’s most powerful supercomputer, Fugako in order to develop an AI model for predicting Tsunami flooding.

Meanwhile, in the US, the Hewlett Packard Enterprise has also been developing a supercomputer. It will be installed at NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputer Centre, to help study climate change and severe weather.