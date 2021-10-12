What is Satellite Internet and how will it transform the world that we live in – Explained

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk informed on October 7, 2021 that the SpaceX satellite internet service 'Starlink' will be rolled out across the United States by the end of the month.

Musk made the statement while responding to a Twitter user who had written, "Starlink beta is ending this month as stated, will we see more of the southern states (Louisiana, Texas, etc.) roll outs?”

Musk replied with a tweet that read, "Should be nationwide rollout by end of the month. Note, still limited by peak number of users in the same area. This will improve as more satellites are launched."

Should be nationwide rollout by end of month. Note, still limited by peak number of users in same area.



This will improve as more satellites are launched. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2021

What is Satellite Internet?

Satellite internet is wireless internet that is beamed down from satellites orbiting the Earth. It works in a similar way as satellite TVs. The user will need to get a satellite dish installed in his/ her house.

How will satellite internet be different from regular internet?

Satellite internet will be very different from land-based internet services such as DSL or cable, which transmit data through wires. Satellite internet will not require any cable, as it will come directly from the satellites in space.

How will satellite internet work?

The satellite orbiting the Earth communicates using radio waves. A communication network sends and receives data, starting with the user's internet-enabled device then through a modem and satellite dish to a satellite in space then back to Earth to ground stations known as network operations centers (NOC)..

The data travels back through the network out to space and back to the land-based satellite dish to deliver data on devices. Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites use lasers to provide satellite internet service.

What would the user require to access the satellite internet?

The user would require the following to access satellite internet service:

-An internet-enabled device

-modem/router and a satellite dish

How will satellite internet help transform the world that we live in?

The satellite internet service will help connect people living in the remotest of areas across the world where regular internet cannot reach.

The satellite internet is also expected to be faster than the regular internet. The average internet speed currently is between 10-40 Mbps and satellite internet will take it up to as high as 300Mbps, as promised by Musk's Starlink network.

Can weather impact satellite internet service?

Weather can impact satellite internet service. Heavy rain or high-speed wind or storm can interfere with a satellite signal.

Satellite internet in India Bharti Airtel has announced its plans to launch satellite internet services in India starting from next year. Musk's Starlink has already launched its satellite internet service in ‘beta’ and is being used by people in some countries. The service might launch in India as well but there is no definite information on the same as of now.

Background

Jeff Bezos' Amazon is also planning a constellation comprising 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit under its Project Kuiper to provide high-speed satellite internet to its consumers. It has already signed a contract with United Launch Alliance for nine launches using the Atlas V series of rockets.