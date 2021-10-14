World Standards Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance- All you need to know

International Standards Day 2021: World Standards Day is observed annually on October 14 all over the world to create awareness about the significance of standardization to the global economy among regulators, consumers, and industry. Standards have been important to every individual in the world and we all have been raised with this concept. World Standards Day 2021 is also a means of paying tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts who develop voluntary technical agreements that are published as international standards.

#WorldStandardsDay is a means of paying tribute to collaborative efforts of experts worldwide who develop voluntary #technical agreements that are published as Intl. Standards.#WorldStandardsDay2021 is about our shared vision for a better world.@EduMinOfIndia @indianstandards pic.twitter.com/4CkDCubxUa — AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) October 14, 2021

International Standards Day 2021 Theme

According to the International Organisation for Standardization, the theme for World Standards Day 2021 is ‘Standards for Sustainable Development Goals- a shared vision for a better future.'

World Standards Day History

The International Organisation for Standardization was created in 1947, however, World Standards Day was first celebrated in 1970. The President of IES, Faruk Sunter, in 1970, formally inaugurated the proceedings of World Standards Day.

October 14 was chosen to mark the very first meeting of the delegates in 1956 from 25 nations in London who decided to form an international organisation for facilitating standardization.

Significance of World Standards Day 2021

World Standards Day honours the efforts of the thousands of experts who develop voluntary standards within the standards development organization such as the International Electrochemical Commission (IEC), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), International Ethics Standard Board for Accountants (IESBA), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Institute of Electrics and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

According to the International Organisation for Standardization, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which project to address the social imbalances, slow the rate of climate change, develop a sustainable economy, are highly ambitious.

In order to reach these goals, the cooperation of various public and private partners, the use of all the available tools, including the conformity assessment and international standards, will be required.