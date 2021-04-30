WTC Final 2021: Tickets to be allocated through ballot process, Know all important dates here

The ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 is scheduled to take place at the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton from June 18-23, which includes a reserve day.

The tickets for the match will be allocated through ballot process, which shall be governed by certain terms and conditions. The tickets are being restricted due to public health restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICC said in a release that separate terms and conditions will govern the subsequent sale of tickets to successful applicants and their presence inside the venue for the match.

What are the dates for the Ballot process?

Start Date: April 27, 2021 at 10:00AM (GMT+1)

Closing Date: May 10, 2021 at 5:00PM (GMT+1)

Notification Period: Closing Date - May 13, 2021;

Payment Period: To be advised to successful applicants during the Notification Period.

What are the terms and conditions for the Ballot process?

All applications for the Ballot process shall be through https://www.icc-cricket.com/world-test-championship/tickets and protected links emailed directly to existing members of the Match Organisers' databases.

No other method of entering the Ballot shall be permitted.

Other Conditions

•The applicants must be at least 16 years of age at the date of submission of their Ballot application.

•They should be residents within the United Kingdom at the date of submission of their Ballot application.

•They must have a payment card registered in their own name for the purchase of tickets.

•The submission of a ballot application will constitute acceptance of these terms and an acknowledgment that applications that are not in accordance with these terms will be unsuccessful.

•Further, all information submitted in the ballot application must be complete and accurate at the time of submission.

•The ballot applications will only be accepted from the Start Date until the Closing Date. However, applying for the ballot does not guarantee match tickets.

•There will be a limit on the number of tickets per person/ per payment and per billing address due to compliance with public health restrictions. This will be communicated to successful applicants in a confirmation email during the Notification Period.

How will the ballot process work?

•The Ballot applications shall be randomly drawn to establish successful applicants.

•Allocations may be determined by the Match Organisers with reference to:

a) team-specific and other supporter loyalty categories

b) relevant national and local public health restrictions

How will you know that your application has been successful?

The successful applicants shall be notified by the Match Organisers of their ticket allocation. They will then be informed how they can initiate the payment process for their allocated tickets during the notification period.

Note: Only the individual named on the successful Ballot application will be eligible to purchase the allocated tickets. The payment card used also must correspond to details provided at the time of the Ballot application.

What happens when chosen applicants fail to purchase their tickets?

If successful applicants fail to purchase their allocated tickets by the end of the Payment Period, their entitlement to such tickets shall be forfeited.