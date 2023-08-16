Chess is a two-player board game played on a checkered board with 64 squares arranged in an eight-by-eight grid. It is one of the world's oldest and most popular games.

Players control pieces that move across the board according to certain rules. The goal of the game is to checkmate the opponent's king, which means placing the king under an inescapable threat of capture.

Your king is the most important piece on the board, so you need to protect it at all costs. To do this, you need to control the squares around your king and make sure that your opponent's pieces cannot reach it.

Chess Puzzle #11: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

Here are some tips for protecting your king:

Control the centre of the board. This will give you more squares to move your pieces around on and make it harder for your opponent to attack your king.

Develop your pieces quickly. This means moving your pieces out of their starting positions and into positions where they can control more squares and attack your opponent's pieces.

Protect your king's bishop and rook. These pieces are the strongest pieces on the board and they can be very helpful in protecting your king.

Check below the solution of the chess puzzle!

Chess Puzzles with Answers

Bravo! If you found the winning move of white to checkmate black in 1 move. However, if you are still looking for the answer, we have shared the chess puzzle solution below.

Answer: Move the white queen from h4 to h8 to checkmate the black king in 1 move.

