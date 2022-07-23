1880s Optical Illusion to Test Your Brain: Can you spot Bear’s Master in 20 Seconds?

1880s Optical Illusion to Test Your Brain: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in an 1880s sketch of a bear with a man’s face hidden inside the picture.

1880s Optical Illusion Sketch of a Bear: “Where is My Master?”

The above image originated in the 1880s as a tricky puzzle that asks 'Where is my master?' and was designed for children. This optical illusion shows a sketch of a bear with a man's face hidden in it. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the face of the man. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spy the face hidden within the animal's fur.

Can you spot Bear’s Master in 20 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing and try to spot the hidden man’s face inside the sketch of a bear. It may appear too tricky to find the man’s face, but if you tilt your head slightly to the right it may help. The bear's owner can be seen facing the base of the bear's neck with the top of his face appearing just below the bear's left ear.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the man’s face hidden inside this optical illusion?

