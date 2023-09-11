2024 US Presidential Candidates: Check Republican Candidates List Here

The 2024 Republican presidential primary is shaping up to be a crowded and competitive race, with more than a dozen candidates already declared. The Republican presidential candidates are all vying to take on President Joe Biden in November 2024.

Former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner, but he faces a challenge from a number of other high-profile Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

2024 Republican Presidential Candidates List

With 12 candidates running, the Republican primary is still in its early stages, but it is shaping up to be a fascinating race. The field is likely to narrow as more candidates drop out in the coming months. It will be interesting to see who’s running for President in 2024.

Donald Trump

Trump, 77, has been the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican party’s nomination for president. He is known for his populist and nationalist policies, as well as his controversial statements. Despite being twice impeached in 2021 and facing a mounting number of criminal charges as of 2023, Trump enjoys a large and extremely committed base of supporters.

Ron DeSantis

DeSantis, 39, also the governor of Florida, is a rising star in the Republican Party. He is known for his tough stance on immigration and COVID-19. He rose to national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for his handling of the crisis in Florida. He made Florida one of the first states to reopen schools, and he prohibited lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy, 39, multimillionaire entrepreneur and author, is the founder of the investment firm Roivant Sciences. He is a self-described "anti-woke" conservative who has criticized big tech companies and cancel culture. Ramaswamy announced his candidacy for president in November 2022.

Mike Pence

Pence, 65, the former vice president under the Trump administration as well as a former governor of Indiana is a traditional conservative. Pence has outlined his policy positions on managing the US debt, limiting the size and scope of the federal government, promoting domestic energy production, and maintaining support for US allies abroad. He also opposes abortion and gender-transition treatment for minors.

Nikki Haley

The former governor of South Carolina, Haley is a rising star in the Republican Party. She is known for her moderate views and her ability to appeal to a broad range of voters. Haley announced her candidacy for president in December 2022.

Tim Scott

The U.S. senator from South Carolina, Scott is the first African American Republican senator since Reconstruction. He is known for his conservative views on fiscal policy and his support for school choice. Scott has not yet announced whether he will run for president in 2024, but he is seen as a potential contender.

Chris Christie

The former governor of New Jersey, Christie is a moderate Republican. He is known for his blunt speaking style and his willingness to criticize both Democrats and Republicans. Christie has not yet announced whether he will run for president in 2024, but he is seen as a potential contender.

Doug Burgum

The governor of North Dakota, Burgum is a businessman and philanthropist. He is known for his focus on economic development and his support for limited government. Burgum has not yet announced whether he will run for president in 2024, but he is seen as a potential contender.

Asa Hutchinson

The governor of Arkansas, Hutchinson is a traditional conservative. He is known for his support for law and order and his opposition to abortion. Hutchinson has not yet announced whether he will run for president in 2024, but he is seen as a potential contender.

Larry Elder

A radio host and author, Elder is a conservative commentator. He is known for his outspoken views on race, immigration, and affirmative action. Elder announced his candidacy for president in November 2022.

Will Hurd

The former U.S. representative from Texas, Hurd is a moderate Republican. He is known for his work on intelligence and national security issues. Hurd has not yet announced whether he will run for president in 2024, but he is seen as a potential contender.

Perry Johnson

A businessman and philanthropist, Johnson is a self-described "outsider" candidate. He has not held elected office before, but he has donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates and causes. Johnson announced his candidacy for president in November 2022.