99% of people have failed to spot 5 differences in the painting pictures in 20 seconds. Will you?

Do you wanna know how well you are observing things? Fortunately, here is a puzzle to help you with it. Spot the difference puzzles are excellent methods to sharpen your visual recall and mental agility. This is because it is extremely difficult to tell the differences between two nearly identical pictures.

These spot the difference games are a great way of honing your spatial perception and stimulating abstract cognition. So, if you're looking for a fun way to kill time while also exercising your brain, spot the difference puzzles are a great option. How skilled are you at observing things? Let’s find out!

Spot the difference- Spot 5 differences in 20 seconds.

Source: Bright Side

The image above depicts two identical pictures where you see a little girl painting while her cat watches her. Although the images are identical, there are 5 differences between them. Can you find them all in 20 seconds?

Look at the two images very closely, and you will notice the differences between them.

You only have 20 seconds to act, so mind your pace.

People with good observation skills and attention spans will notice the differences right away.

Completing a spot the difference game successfully will help you enhance your memory and visual perception, as well as your ability to concentrate.

Have you noticed any differences thus far?

The clock is ticking!

Hurry up.

3…

2…

And 1.

Time’s up, people.

Have you spotted all the differences yet?

Congratulations to those who were able to identify the differences between the two pictures in the allotted time.

If you couldn't identify the differences, don't worry because we're about to give you the solution to this spot the difference puzzle.

Spot the Difference Solution

In this spot the difference game, you were asked to spot 5 differences between the two images in 21 seconds. Here are the differences between the two:

Source: Bright Side

If you're looking for a challenging mental activity that can also be done in short bursts, try our spot the difference puzzles.

