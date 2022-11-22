Air Suvidha form: Updates, details and all you need to know 

On November 21 the government of India decided a discard of the mandatory Air Suvidha form for international travelers flying to India amid the declining number of Covid cases.

Though this decision was declared on 21 November, the revised guidelines for international travelers would be effective from November 22 as per The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Air Suvidha form: What is it?

The online system, Air Suvidha, is a mandatory Self Declaration form for International passengers to declare their current health status.

This form was made mandatory before the updated guidelines, all international passengers arriving in India had to fill it before boarding their flights.

This was initiated in 2021, by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to ensure the smooth passage of international travelers arriving in India without any risks.

To assure the essential prevention practices of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the forms from the Air Suvidha portal have been suspended.

MoHFW's Revised guidelines:

MoHFW's latest guidelines say that the air travelers should be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid in their country.

The International passengers need to submit their details of the negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report and the test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

or they should submit details of the full primary vaccination schedule of Covid vaccination aligning with the earlier guidelines.

Children under the age of 5 years only will be exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing as per the previous guidelines

Further, the ministry said that all passengers should self-monitor their health before their arrival to the country.

In case of any symptoms, the International passengers should report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ state helpline number.

During air travel, in-flight announcements about the ongoing pandemic, including precautionary measures to be followed such as preferable use of masks and following physical distances, should be made in flights/ travel at all points of entry as per the ministry.

If any passenger is having symptoms of coronavirus during the travel they should be isolated as per standard protocol.

The Old Testament: guidelines issued by the Health Ministry earlier

According to the MoHFW the previous guidelines said that the international travelers will have to fill up the Air Suvidha form which was introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Numbers on India's Covid Status

India recorded 406 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,69,421

The active cases have dipped to 6,402, as per official data on November 21, 2022.

The active cases encompass 0.01 per cent of the total infections,

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.80 per cent, as per the MOHFW website.





