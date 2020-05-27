9 Amazing facts about Prahlad Jani

For more than 70 years, he claimed that he had not taken food and water because of this he came into limelight. According to him, he was born in August 1929.

Interesting and Amazing facts about Prahlad Jani

1. He was an Indian breatharian monk. He was born in Charada village. According to Prahlad Jani, he left his home at the age of seven and went to the jungle.

2. When he was 11 years old, he underwent a religious experience and became a follower of Amba, the Hindu goddess. From that time he chose to wear a dress as a female devotee of Amba including a red sari like a garment, jewellery, and crimson flowers in his shoulder-length hair. He also wore bindi and sindoor as used by married Hindu women. Therefore, he was commonly known as Mataji.

3. He believed that the goddess provides him liquid nourishment or water which drops down through a hole in his palate that allows him to survive without food or water. No doubt his life was a mysterious and a subject of wide discussion. Scientists, doctors and people all remained surprised with his unique existence.

4. Since 1970, he was living in a hermit in a cave in the rainforest near the Gujarat temple of Ambaji. He awakened at 4 am each day and spends most of his time in meditation.

Two observational tests have been conducted of Indian Yogi Prahlad Jani, one in 2003 and another in 2010.

5. In 2003 at Sterling Hospital, Ahmedabad, India, Dr. Sudhir and some physicians observed Prahlad Jani for 10 days. He stayed in a sealed room. During the observation, doctors claimed that he did not pass stool or urine. A hospital spokesperson told that he was physically normal, but amazing is that he had a hole in the palate which was an abnormal condition.

6. Mystic Indian Yogi Prahlad Jani was again kept under observation in 2010 by Dr Sudhir Shah and a team of more than 30 researchers from the Indian Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), as well as other organisations. The team studied via clinical examinations, blood tests and scans. The surveillance was reportedly followed using CCTV cameras and personal observations.

7. According to the researchers, Prahlad Jani only came in the contact of fluid was during gargling and bathing. In 15 days of observation conducted in 2010, he did not eat food or drink and also did not go to the toilet. Further, doctors told that all the tests of Prahlad Jani were normal and was in better health.

8. The Discovery Channel in 2006 aired a documentary "The Boy with Divine Powers" featuring about 5-minute on Indian Yogi Prahlad Jani.

9. Indian Yogi Prahlad Jani was also featured in an Austrian documentary "AM Anfang war das Licht" (English title, In the Beginning, There was Light).

He lived a mysterious life. No one can live without food and water but the life of Indian Yogi was a subject of wide discussion. Tests were conducted, researchers, scientists, doctors studied but until his death, his life remained a mystery.

