Ethanol Fuel Powered Vehicles: A Viable Alternative to Electric and ICE Cars in India?

In the ever-evolving world of the global automotive industry, a profound transition is underway, steering the trajectory toward an electric-only landscape with the use of ethanol-based vehicles. While India, a significant player in this dynamic theatre, once envisioned a swift journey to a 100% Electric Vehicle (EV) realm by 2030, practicality has intervened, postponing the target to a more pragmatic 2040.

Curiously, amid the resolute pursuit of EV dominance, there exists a notable exploration of ethanol flex-fuel vehicles. Remarkably, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways in India passionately champions this cause. But what instigates the growing fervour for biofuels, and what viability does it embody?

What is Ethanol?

Unfamiliar to some, Ethanol stands as a renewable vehicular fuel originating from the fermentation process of sugars derived from botanical matter. Among the prevailing sources of ethanol, we find sugarcane, corn, and maize taking precedence. Furthermore, it is worth noting that ethanol extraction extends to other botanical entities like barley, wheat, and cassava.

Manifesting as a fuel of notable virtue, ethanol boasts the virtue of clean combustion, emitting notably fewer emissions in comparison to its gasoline counterpart. This attribute aligns seamlessly with the paradigm of domestic production, thus positing the potential to mitigate India's reliance on imported petroleum. In pursuit of fostering the integration of ethanol into the automotive landscape, the Indian government staunchly advocates its utilization as a potent fuel source. To materialize this vision, a definitive objective has been established: the amalgamation of 20% ethanol with gasoline by the year 2025. Termed as flex-fuel technology, the harmonious fusion of ethanol and gasoline encapsulates this progressive initiative.

Rise of Ethanol-Blended Fuel And Its Potential

The presence of ethanol-blended fuel on India's automotive stage is by no means novel—over the past decade, a modest infusion of ethanol, roughly 2 to 3 %, has graced the composition of petrol. This infusion, deemed safe for existing internal combustion engines due to its relatively low concentration, was initially implemented to curtail India's dependency on imported crude oil. Over time, this ethanol blend has incrementally scaled to around 10 %, with plans by the government to elevate it further to 20% by 2025.

Sugarcane, an age-old agricultural stalwart of India, takes centre stage as the primary source of ethanol. The nation's proficiency in sugarcane cultivation yielded surplus sugar production since 2010-11, surpassing domestic needs. Consequently, a portion of the sugarcane harvest found its purpose in ethanol production, deviating from the traditional sugar path. In the face of escalating fuel consumption and burgeoning ethanol blending requirements, stakeholders concur that meeting this demand remains an achievable feat.

A Pinnacle of Sustainability

The synergy between ethanol and India's automotive aspirations is underscored by meticulous projections. Considering petrol consumption forecasts and accounting for a 20% ethanol blend, a foreseeable necessity for 1,016 crore litres of ethanol emerges in 2025. Remarkably, this demand remains comfortably beneath the anticipated supply of 1,500 crore litres of this eco-conscious biofuel. Bolstering this commitment, state-owned oil marketing entities, operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, are actively establishing twelve 2G bio-refineries with a substantial investment of Rs 14,000 crore. Notably, these 2G ethanol facilities harness agricultural remnants like rice and wheat straw, alongside sugarcane bagasse and fruit branches, thereby amplifying ethanol production and repurposing agricultural waste.

Ethanol's Multi-Faceted Gains

Beyond its fuel value, 2G ethanol epitomizes a transformative trajectory from waste to wealth for the agrarian domain. It presents a viable solution for circumventing the incineration of crop residue, a contributor to atmospheric pollution. In the same breath, the adoption of ethanol dovetails with India's commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, cementing its dedication to deriving 50% of energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Ethanol and ICE's Tenacious Continuation

Anticipated growth in India's passenger car market, from 3 million units in the prior year to a burgeoning 7-million-unit domain by 2030, lays the foundation for this continued Internal Combustion Engine(ICE) tenure. While predictions regarding EV penetration diverge, a consensus prevails— 70% of the landscape shall remain the domain of ICE, translating to a substantial 5 million units. Furthermore, ICE vehicles shall coexist with emerging electrified and greener fuel technologies, as elucidated by Arun Goel, Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

He says, “, “ICE vehicles in India will co-exist with various electrified and greener fuel technologies powering cars at least for the next 20 years.”

Ethanol and The Government's E20 Initiative

Amid these evolutions, the government's strategic E20 endeavour emerges as a decisive intervention. By orchestrating a 20% ethanol blend, this initiative deftly addresses multiple facets. Firstly, it reduces India's reliance on crude imports, bolstering economic independence. Concurrently, it introduces a cleaner combustion dynamic, as ethanol's organic origins underpin remarkably low carbon emissions throughout its lifecycle.

World’s First Ethanol-Powered Car

Recently, a pivotal milestone punctuated India's journey toward sustainable automotive solutions. The pioneering unveiling of the world's inaugural Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant hybrid, ethanol-powered Innova, garnered significant attention. This momentous revelation reverberated in harmony with India's resolute commitment to fostering eco-friendly vehicles, a dedication articulated by Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. He articulated a vision where India attained 20% ethanol blending within a mere three months, a testament to the nation's production capacity.

Ethanol being an indigenous, eco-friendly, and renewable fuel holds promising prospects for India. The emphasis of the Modi Govt on ethanol aligns with objectives of attaining energy self-sufficiency, doubling farmers' income, transitioning them to Urjadata while continuing to… pic.twitter.com/cl3vIVIaKo — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 29, 2023

The Innova's revolutionary hybrid powertrain, possessing a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, encapsulates the spirit of innovation. With 181 bhp potencies, this amalgamation yields an impressive fuel efficiency of 23.24 km/lt, harmonized by an e-CVT transmission. Notably, this powerhouse affords a remarkable urban fuel efficiency of 28 kilometres per litre and an equally commendable 35 kilometres per litre on the open highway. Moreover, this visionary marvel harmonizes seamlessly with ethanol, a sustainable and renewable resource derived from sugarcane.