Optical illusion puzzles have proven to be fun and fascinating brain challenges that are designed in such a manner that they play tricks on your eyes as well as minds. These puzzles can make you see things differently from how they actually are. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. These puzzles work because of how our brain tries to make sense of what it sees based on patterns and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Besides being a fun activity, solving these puzzles helps sharpen your observation skills, improve your attention to detail, and exercise your brain. People of all ages enjoy these challenges, whether they’re trying to find a hidden object, figure out what’s wrong in a picture, or solve a tricky visual riddle.

Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that has taken the internet by storm. Take a good look at the image below, you will witness the number sequence 1515 written on a brown background. However, looks can be quite deceiving. There is an odd number 1513 that is hiding in this sequence very cleverly and your challenge is to find the odd number. Wait Sherlock! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden odd number within a time limit of 9 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of Sherlock? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden odd number before 9 seconds finish! Try: Do You Have the Deductive Brilliance of Sherlock and an IQ of 125 to Spot 'ROAR' Among RAORS?