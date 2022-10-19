Why Is Australia Denying To Recognize Jerusalem As Israel’s Capital?

Israel-Palestine: The Australian government, on Tuesday, October 18 issued an official statement, stating that the nation no longer recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, said that “The government has reaffirmed Australia's previous and longstanding position that Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people.”

Since 1951, Australia has fought for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and has been a steadfast friend of Palestine.

She further added, “Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian State can co-exist in peace and security. We will not support an approach that undermines its impact. Australia's embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”

What Was Australia’s Previous Verdict?

In 2017, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump made a decision to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, stating that he is “determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel”.

This move was something unexpected and in order to show its support to its long-time and vital ally, the US, the then-Aussie PM Morrison formally affirmed Australia’s standing in recognizing Jerusalem as “the eternal capital of Israel” in December 2018.

Though, the Australian embassy remained in Tel Aviv instead of Jerusalem.

Now, the incumbent President of the United States, Joe Biden, has not withdrawn the US embassy from Jerusalem, not interfering in the Israel-Palestine conflict, as it once did before.

How Is Israel Reacting To The Move?

Israel is not happy with Australia’s declaration. On Tuesday, October 18, the official Twitter account of Israel tweeted a passive-aggressive tweet on the social media platform, affirming its stand on the dispute, that Jerusalem is its “eternal” capital.

Happy Tuesday from our eternal capital #Jerusalem 💙🇮🇱



📸Photograph By Naftali pic.twitter.com/CNbBR4EOjk — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 18, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has criticized the decision, saying that it is a “hasty move” and that he hopes that the Australian government is more serious and professional in handling other critical issues.

Israel has summoned the Australian envoy for clarification and to hold further talks on the matter which has been a reason for dispute for several years.

Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict Explained.

Contrary to the reaction of Israel, Palestinians are rejoicing and welcoming Australia’s move with open arms. Hussein al-Sheikh, the minister of civil affairs for the Palestinian Authority, hailed Australia’s move as "affirmation" that negotiations and acceptance of foreign governments for a final status for Jerusalem are necessary.

Internationally, Israel's jurisdiction over Jerusalem has never been established, and the 1993 Israel-Palestinian peace accords stipulate that the final status of Jerusalem will be discussed during the last phases of peace negotiations.