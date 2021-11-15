Babasaheb Purandare Passes Away At 99: All About The Noted Historian, The Padma Vibhushan & His Fulfilling Life Here
Babasaheb Purandare, a noted Historian and writer of India, has passed away today, that is, on Monday, November 15, 2021. His soul left his body at around 5:00 am while he was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Pune.
He was admitted due to old age ailments and left the world behind at the age of 99. Take a note of his life, his achievements and his discoveries below. PM Modi has expressed his grief over the issue through a tweet on his Twitter account. Babasaheb's death and a state funeral for him were announced by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.
I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered. pic.twitter.com/Ehu4NapPSL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021
Babasaheb was on ventilator support for quite some time and his ailments were due to old age. He would be given a state funeral as he was the recipient of the second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhshan in 2019. He also received the Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2015 for his notable research on Shivaji.
He is the writer and director of the play Jaanta Raja which has been performed on stage by more than 200 artists and has been translated and enacted in five languages.