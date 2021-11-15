Babasaheb Purandare Passes Away At 99: All About The Noted Historian, The Padma Vibhushan & His Fulfilling Life Here

Babasaheb Purandare, a noted Historian and writer of India, has passed away today, that is, on Monday, November 15, 2021. His soul left his body at around 5:00 am while he was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Pune.

He was admitted due to old age ailments and left the world behind at the age of 99. Take a note of his life, his achievements and his discoveries below. PM Modi has expressed his grief over the issue through a tweet on his Twitter account. Babasaheb's death and a state funeral for him were announced by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered. pic.twitter.com/Ehu4NapPSL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021