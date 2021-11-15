Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    Babasaheb Purandare Passes Away At 99: All About The Noted Historian, The Padma Vibhushan & His Fulfilling Life Here

    PM Modi has mourned the passing away of the noted historian and writer Babasaheb Purandare, who is known for his writings on Shivaji Maharaj and many other notable discoveries. He left for his heavenly abode at 5:00 am on November 15, 2021. The article would give you information on all you need to know about him.
    Created On: Nov 15, 2021 10:24 IST
    Modified On: Nov 15, 2021 10:41 IST
    Who was Babasaheb Purandare?
    Babasaheb Purandare, a noted Historian and writer of India, has passed away today, that is, on Monday, November 15, 2021. His soul left his body at around 5:00 am while he was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Pune

    He was admitted due to old age ailments and left the world behind at the age of 99. Take a note of his life, his achievements and his discoveries below. PM Modi has expressed his grief over the issue through a tweet on his Twitter account. Babasaheb's death and a state funeral for him were announced by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

     

     

