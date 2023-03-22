Bihar Education Minister List 2023: Who is Dr. Chandra Shekhar? All You Need to Know

Bihar Education Ministers 2023: Bihar is celebrating its 111th Foundation Day today as Bihar Diwas. It is an eastern state bordered by Uttar Pradesh to its west, Nepal to the north, and northern part of West Bengal to the east, and Jharkhand to the south. Governor is the constitutional head, Chief minister is the executive head of the government who with its cabinet ministers make all important decisions. And one such portfolio is of Education Minister.

Education Ministers are the head of the Education Ministry who plan and address the needs of the populace in accordance with the requirement. Continue reading to learn more about all the Education Ministers of Bihar.

List of Bihar Education Ministers

There has been a total of 26 Education Ministers in Bihar to date. And interestingly, the fourth Education Minister Karpoori Thakur was the one who removed English as a compulsory subject in the secondary board examination of Bihar.

No. Name Chief Minister Political Party 1 Acharya Badrinath Verma Krishna Singh Indian National Congress 2 Satyendra Narayan Sinha Deep Narayan Singh Binodanand Jha Indian National Congress 3 Satyendra Narayan Sinha K. B. Sahay Indian National Congress 4 Karpoori Thakur Mahamaya Prasad Sinha Jana Kranti Dal 5 Satish Prasad Singh Satish Prasad Singh Indian National Congress 6 Dr.Ramrajsingh Karpoori Thakur Indian National Congress 7 Bindeshwari Dubey Kedar Pandey Indian National Congress 8 Vidyakaar Kavi Abdul Gafoor Indian National Congress 9 Dr. Ramraj Singh Jagannath Mishra Abdul Gaffar Indian National Congress 10 Nasiruddin Haider Khan Jagannath Mishra Indian National Congress 11 Karamchand Bhagat Jagannath Mishra Indian National Congress 12 Nagendra Jha Chandrashekhar Singh Indian National Congress 13 Uma Pandey Bindeshwari Dubey Indian National Congress 14 Lokesh Nath Jha Bindeshwari Dubey Indian National Congress 15 Nagendra Jha Bhagwat Jha Azad Indian National Congress 16 Dr. Diwakar Prasad Singh Laloo Prasad Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal 17 Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav Rabri Devi Rashtriya Janata Dal 18 Ram lashan ram raman Rabri Devi Rashtriya Janata Dal 19 Brishen Patel Nitish Kumar Janata Dal (United) 20 Hari Narayan Singh Nitish Kumar Janata Dal (United) 21 Prashant Kumar Shahi Nitish Kumar Janata Dal (United) 22 Prashant Kumar Sahi Jitan Ram Manjhi Janata Dal (United) 23 Ashok Choudhary Nitish Kumar Indian National Congress 24 Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma Nitish Kumar Janata Dal (United) 25 Vijay Kumar Chaudhary Nitish Kumar Janata Dal (United) 26 Dr. Chandra Shekhar Nitish Kumar Rashtriya Janata Dal

Current Bihar Education Minister - Dr. Chandra Shekhar

Dr. Chandrashekhar is a representative from Madhepura in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the minister of education for the Bihar government. A professor and since 2010 a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, he was born in Madhepura, Bihar.

As per his vision, ‘Along with its ability to generate income, a state's strength also lies in its ability to uphold its citizens' moral standards and levels of education. Therefore, the Department of Education in Bihar has been working hard to restore its former status as a leader in education with the ultimate goal of preserving Bihar's identity, which is to continue spreading the light of education as it did during the time of Buddha.’

Under his governance, five directorates and several apex bodies have been working to create a supportive environment where young people, women, and others can explore their knowledge and skills by pursuing primary, secondary, higher education, and mass education.

