Bihar Education Minister List 2023: Who is Dr. Chandra Shekhar? All You Need to Know

Bihar Education Minister 2023: Dr. Chandra Shekhar is the current Minister of Education of the Bihar Government. Read this article to know about the complete list of Education Ministers in Bihar
Get here list of all Education Ministers of Bihar

Bihar Education Ministers 2023: Bihar is celebrating its 111th Foundation Day today as Bihar Diwas. It is an eastern state bordered by Uttar Pradesh to its west, Nepal to the north, and northern part of West Bengal to the east, and Jharkhand to the south. Governor is the constitutional head, Chief minister is the executive head of the government who with its cabinet ministers make all important decisions. And one such portfolio is of Education Minister. 

Education Ministers are the head of the Education Ministry who plan and address the needs of the populace in accordance with the requirement. Continue reading to learn more about all the Education Ministers of Bihar.

List of Bihar Education Ministers

There has been a total of 26 Education Ministers in Bihar to date. And interestingly, the fourth Education Minister Karpoori Thakur was the one who removed English as a compulsory subject in the secondary board examination of Bihar.

No.

Name

Chief Minister

Political Party

1

Acharya Badrinath Verma

Krishna Singh

Indian National Congress

2

Satyendra Narayan Sinha

Deep Narayan Singh

Binodanand Jha

Indian National Congress

3

Satyendra Narayan Sinha

K. B. Sahay

Indian National Congress

4

Karpoori Thakur

Mahamaya Prasad Sinha

Jana Kranti Dal

5

Satish Prasad Singh

Satish Prasad Singh

Indian National Congress

6

Dr.Ramrajsingh

Karpoori Thakur

Indian National Congress

7

Bindeshwari Dubey

Kedar Pandey

Indian National Congress

8

Vidyakaar Kavi

Abdul Gafoor

Indian National Congress

9

Dr. Ramraj Singh

Jagannath Mishra

Abdul Gaffar

Indian National Congress

10

Nasiruddin Haider Khan

Jagannath Mishra

Indian National Congress

11

Karamchand Bhagat

Jagannath Mishra

Indian National Congress

12

Nagendra Jha

Chandrashekhar Singh

Indian National Congress

13

Uma Pandey

Bindeshwari Dubey

Indian National Congress

14

Lokesh Nath Jha

Bindeshwari Dubey

Indian National Congress

15

Nagendra Jha

Bhagwat Jha Azad

Indian National Congress

16

Dr. Diwakar Prasad Singh

Laloo Prasad Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal

17

Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav

Rabri Devi

Rashtriya Janata Dal

18

Ram lashan ram raman

Rabri Devi

Rashtriya Janata Dal

19

Brishen Patel

Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal (United)

20

Hari Narayan Singh

Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal (United)

21

Prashant Kumar Shahi

Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal (United)

22

Prashant Kumar Sahi

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Janata Dal (United)

23

Ashok Choudhary

Nitish Kumar

Indian National Congress

24

Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma

Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal (United)

25

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal (United)

26

Dr. Chandra Shekhar 

Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal

Current Bihar Education Minister - Dr. Chandra Shekhar

Dr. Chandrashekhar is a representative from Madhepura in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the minister of education for the Bihar government. A professor and since 2010 a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, he was born in Madhepura, Bihar.

As per his vision, ‘Along with its ability to generate income, a state's strength also lies in its ability to uphold its citizens' moral standards and levels of education. Therefore, the Department of Education in Bihar has been working hard to restore its former status as a leader in education with the ultimate goal of preserving Bihar's identity, which is to continue spreading the light of education as it did during the time of Buddha.’

Under his governance, five directorates and several apex bodies have been working to create a supportive environment where young people, women, and others can explore their knowledge and skills by pursuing primary, secondary, higher education, and mass education.

FAQ

Who is the head of the Ministry of Education of Bihar?

Dr. Chandra Shekhar is the head of the Education Ministry of Bihar.

What is the state of education in Bihar?

The total literacy rate of Bihar is 69.83%.

Who is the minister of Bihar?

Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of Bihar.
