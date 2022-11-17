Brain Teaser: Can you find the Girl hidden between Flamingos within 7 seconds?

Take a break from your daily grind and solve this amazing Brain Teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the girl hiding in the woods. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the girl hidden in the flamboyance?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the hidden girl hidden in the flamboyance. Although the answer is just in front of you, the identical images and bright palette of hue turn the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the girl hidden among the group of pink flamingos. Flamingos or flamingoes are a type of wading bird that turns pink after eating food. And you have to find yellow among all the pink.

And the worst is that you only have 7 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly. And to make it organized, divide it with imaginary lines. Now gaze through all rows and columns. As this will help you not miss even the slightest hint.

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the girl. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the left of the image, just above the center. A girl with yellow hair sitting down, camouflaged with the background.

I-SPY, I can see You

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the hidden girl.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

