Brain Teaser For Fun: Can You Find Odd Dog in the Playful Kennel within 21 seconds?

Time for a Brain Teaser! A brain teaser usually tests skills like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and logic. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough of words, now returning to action, find the odd dog in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find the Odd Dog in the Picture Puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the odd dog in the picture. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the clues.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus enhance with each attempt. The brain game will also help you solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd dog in the picture. Easy, Right?

But I just remembered that I had to tell you, you just have 25 seconds and now you are just left with 21 seconds.



Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 20 dogs divided into 5 columns and 4 rows. And your task is to find the odd dog in the kennel. Go through all the sections to not miss any clues, and use skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the odd dog in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

The odd playful pup is in the 2nd row of the 2nd column have a pom-pom ball in place of the red heart with his collar.

It was Fun, right? Solving more of these engaging brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

