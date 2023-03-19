Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Do You Have The Eyes of Hawk to find the Odd Grapefruit in the Picture within 23 seconds?

We have got the last brain teaser of the Weekend to solve. This brain teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and skills. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough of words, now coming back to action, find the odd grapefruit hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find the hidden odd Grapefruit in the Picture Puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the odd grapefruit hidden in the bathroom. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the digits.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus enhance with each attempt. The brain game will also help you solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd grapefruit hidden in the Picture. Easy, Right?

But I just remembered that I had to tell you, you just have 25 seconds and now you are just left with 23 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 18 grapefruits divided into 3 columns and 6 rows. And your task is to find the odd one on the basis of the half slices. Go through all the sections and use skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the odd hidden grapefruit in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? Solving these super indulging brain teasers is always the best way to learn with fun. Do not forget to keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

