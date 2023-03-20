Brain Teaser For Fun: Can you guess the name of the kid who broke Mr. Holmes's window within 3 Minutes? The Hint is in the Picture!

Mr. Holmes was inside his home, by the fire, on a snowy night. A snowball suddenly crashed through his window, breaking it. Holmes stood up and glanced out the window in time to see three brothers running around a corner, and John Crimson, Mark Crimson, and Paul Crimson were their names. Holmes received a note the following day that read: "? Crimson. He broke your window.

Which of the 3 Crimson brothers should Sherlock Holmes question about the incident?

This brain teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and logic. And as a result, it strengthens the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory problems. Enough of words, now coming back to action, find the name of the kid who broke Mr. Holmes's window.

Can You Find the name of the kid who broke the window?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the odd name of the kid who broke the glass window. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the digits.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus enhance with each attempt. The brain game will also help you solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the notorious kid hidden in the Picture. Easy, Right?

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image reads, “? Crimson. He broke your window”. And your task is to find the name of the kid, using the sentence as a clue. Use skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

So, the line can be read as ‘Question Mark Crimson. He broke your window.’ Repeat it again you will find the name of the notorious kid.

It was Fun, right? Solving these tricky brain teasers is always the best way to learn with fun. Do not forget to keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

