Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 3 Out Of 10 can find the odd basket in the picture within 57 seconds. Are You One Of Them?

Shoot your Monday Blues with this super interesting Brain Teaser. A brain teaser usually tests skills like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and logic. And as a result, it strengthens the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory problems. Enough of words, now coming back to action, find the odd basket hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find the hidden odd Basket in the Picture Puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the odd basket hidden in the picture. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the digits.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus enhance with each attempt. The brain game will also help you solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd basket hidden in the Picture. Easy, Right?

But I just remembered that I had to tell you, you just have 60 seconds and now you are just left with 57 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 28 baskets divided into 7 columns and 4 rows. And your task is to find the odd basket in the picture. Go through all the rows and columns, and use skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the odd hidden basket in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

This one basket in the third row and the third column is of vegetable whereas other have fruits.

It was Fun, right? Solving these tricky brain teasers is always the best way to learn with fun. Do not forget to keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

