Brain Teaser: Can you help Mother Hen find the lost chick in the Colony of rabbits?

Spend your weekend solving some great brain teasers. Brain teasers are a kind of puzzle which requires creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the lost chick in the nest of rabbits. And your time starts now!

Can you spot the lost chicken in the group of rabbits?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves a good quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find a little chick hiding in the colony of rabbits. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. Remember, you just need to keep eye on the minute details as the lost chick will be concealed in the frame itself with the colours and similar shapes of locks.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to find new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to find a chick hidden between the kaleidoscopic presentation of rabbits enjoying easter. The Dudas released this brain teaser with a challenge for users to find the young bird in a minute. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the young little chicken is similar to the colour of the picture background and resembles exactly like easter eggs, placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

The image is of an open field full of fresh and colourful bloomings. And if we count there are a total of 14 rabbits, but flowers and eggs are uncountable. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, just gaze through all the directions, and divide the image into rows and columns with imaginary lines. Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Toggle to the centre left of the image, the small baby chicken is hidden behind the rabbit’s ear. Although the chick seems like just another Easter egg, you can see its face if you look closely.

Had fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.