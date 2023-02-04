Brain Teaser For Fun: Pregnant Woman, Notorious Kid or the Gentleman who is the thief in the Mall Picture?

Shopping is no less than therapy for the mind and soul, and peace is priceless. And this Brain Teaser is all about it but with a twist. A Brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory issues. Now, coming back to the task you have to guess who is the thief in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you Spot who is the thief in the group picture?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve excellent qualitative and quantitative approaches. In contrast to the above image, you must use visual sharpness and cognitive skills to understand and solve this picture puzzle. Yes, it is really simple, and you just need to rack your brain to spot the thief in the shopping mall.

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined riddle can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and power.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you is to spot the thief in the picture puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s make it 7 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows Four people in a shopping mall. And to find the thief among them, just divide the picture into sections to not miss any clues and hints.

Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find the thief in this brain teaser.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

Well, if you are still struggling with the answer, then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

The man has two glasses on him, and look one has a tag on them.

It was Fun, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

