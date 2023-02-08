Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you Spot the Odd Witch Hat hidden in the Picture Puzzle within 5 Seconds?

Witches are for Real? Well, that’s a matter of discussion, and to get saved, let’s solve the brain teaser. A Brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it strengthens the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and will help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now come back to action and spot the odd witch hat in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you Spot the Witch Hat in the picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves excellent qualitative and quantitative approaches. In contrast to the above image, you must use visual sharpness and observational skills to find the odd witch hat in the picture. Seriously, it is effortless, and you just need to rack your brain to spot the odd hat of the witch in the collection.

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined riddle can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and power.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you is to spot the odd witch hat in the picture puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s slash it to 5 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The Brain Teaser comprises 11 witch hats in total and out of which 1 is odd or different from the others. To achieve your goal divide the image into sections(imaginary) to not miss any clues and hints.

Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find the Real Mother of the kid in purple pants in this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The oceans contain 99% of the living space on the planet and are home to 50–80% of all life on Earth. And only 10% of this living space has been explored by humans.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please have a look at the picture below to know who is the real mother of Kid in Purple pants.

Source: Brightside.com

