Brain Teaser for IQ Test: You are highly attentive if you can spot the banana at the airport in 7 seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser- Find the banana at the airport in 7 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Pinterest

In this brain teaser puzzle, you can see a busy airport with humans, animals, and robots. There is a monkey among these animals who has hidden a banana at the airport. The test for you is to try and spot the banana hidden by the animal within the given time in this brain riddle.

Can you?

Let’s see.

Since this is a test, we are giving you only 7 seconds to find the banana.

Are you ready?

Let’s hope you are because your time starts now!

All the best.

Time’s limited, so make sure to solve this hidden object brain teaser quickly.

Observe the image carefully, and you will find the banana easily.

Did you find the banana?

Hurry up. Time’s running out.

The countdown will begin soon.

3

2

1

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the banana in this brain riddle?

If yes, then congratulations! You are highly attentive. Scroll down to see this brain teaser’s answer.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to find the banana at the airport in 7 seconds. If you were unable to solve this brain riddle, look no further, here is the answer:

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

