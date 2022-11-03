Brain Teaser: How Detail-Oriented Are You? Test Yourself By Finding The Odd One Out.

Brain Teasers are a great way to challenge your brain and senses and also have fun along the way.

Studies have shown that solving brain teasers on a regular basis improves your analytical and critical thinking skills as well as your problem-solving abilities, hence, making you smarter.

So, here we are with a brain teaser picture puzzle to help you get smarter than you already are.

This brain teaser will test your observation skills and how detail-oriented are you.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Yes, then let’s begin.

How Detail-Oriented Are You? Test Yourself By Finding The Odd One Out In This Brain Teaser.

Look at the image below.

Source: Reader’s Digest

Here you can see 12 candies that are almost identical, the key word here being, almost.

However, there is an imposter among the candies.

Can you find the odd one out?

This a way to test your attention to detail.

If you think that this is easy, we have a twist to make this into a challenging brain teaser. You have only 7 seconds to find the odd candy.

First, allow us to give you a teeny-tiny hint to help you solve the brain teaser faster.

Brain teaser hint: Pay special attention to the stripes of each candy.

And your time starts now!

All the best!

Do not start panicking. We will not judge if you fail to get the right answer in the given time.

But hurry… the clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you were able to find the odd candy because we will be revealing the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

The odd one out is candy number 8. If pay attention to each candy then you will find that there are two alternating stripes in each candy, either yellow and red or yellow and blue.

But, in candy number eight, the yellow stripes are placed consecutively, i.e., they are repeated one after the other, and not alternating like other candies.

Therefore, the odd one out in candy eight.

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations!

And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

