Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the Mistake Hidden Inside the Kitchen Picture within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain work in a different way. These kinds of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. To arrive at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the kitchen in the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Dining Room Picture in 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the kitchen where a lady is washing the dishes. Something is getting cooked inside the pan above the oven. A kettle is kept on the side of the basin. However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is hidden in one of the utensils kept inside the kitchen.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake hidden inside the picture of a kitchen. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the kettle in the kitchen.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the teapot spout is too low. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kinds of brain teasers don't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

