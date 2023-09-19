Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the ODD Cactus in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd cactus among the group of plants inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the ODD Cactus in the Picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide which one of the cactus is different from the other cactus in the group. The puzzle asks the viewers to spot a different plant by asking “How about spotting a different-looking cactus?”. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 9 seconds.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the size, colour, and shape of all the cactus.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one cactus is different from the other cactus in the group. To find the odd cactus within 9 seconds you need to look quickly through all the cactus in the group.

For your ease, we have marked the odd cactus in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the odd cactus is at the center-left side of the picture. The odd cactus is of a different shape and green color with lines.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

