Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find what’s odd on the Vegetable Board picture within 5 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain puzzle make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. You need to think little differently for coming on to the solution these kind of brain teasers as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify that what’s odd on the Vegetable Board inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find what’s odd on the Vegetable Board in picture within 5 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify that one odd thing on the vegetable board which is different from others in some way. The puzzle challenges you to find “What’s odd in this picture?” In the picture, you can see a vegetable board and on top of that some vegetables and a knife have been kept.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the vegetables carefully, you will be able to identify the odd thing in the picture. The vegetables that have been kept on the board are carrot, capsicum, potato, leek, cabbage and tomato. But wait, is tomato a vegetable?.

Image Source: Bright Side

The tomato, unlike the other vegetables, is a fruit. Scientifically, tomatoes are fruits because it develops from the fertilized ovary of a flower. Botanist consider it as a fruit but nutritionist consider it as a vegetable.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

