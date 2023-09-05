Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you find which Emoji is different in the Picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your intelligence quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while looking at the problem. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution to these kinds of brain teasers as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which emoji is different from the others in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you find which Emoji is different in the picture within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Pinterest

In the above image, you need to identify that which emoji is different among the multiple similar-looking emojis. The puzzle challenges you to find the odd emoji by asking “Can you find the different emoji?”. The image shows multiple smiling face emojis. However, there is one emoji which is different in some way from the others.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all the emojis carefully, you will find that there is a very slight difference in one of the emojis. All the emojis have the same smiling face. However, if you see the emoji placed in the 7th row and 6th column, you will see a winking emoji with a smiling face.

Image Source: Pinterest

So, the answer to this fun puzzle is that the emoji at the center with a wink is different than the other emojis.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

