Brain Teaser IQ Test: How Many Skunks Can You Spot In the Picture Within 11 Seconds?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: In this mind puzzle, try to identify how many skunks are there in the picture. Only people with high IQ can spot the total number of skunks in 11 seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level along with observation skills. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the total number of skunks in the picture. Brain Teaser for IQ Test: How Many Skunks Can You Spot In the Picture Within 11 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side Can You Spot The Mistake In This Winter Wonderland Picture In 11 Seconds?

In the above image, you need to identify the total number of skunks. The brain teaser challenges the observation skill test of the viewers by asking “How many skunks do you see in the picture below?”. An alert mind can identify the accurate number of skunks within 11 seconds. Can You Spot The Hidden Zero Among Os In The Picture Within 5 Seconds?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat! Can You Spot The Mistake In The Swimming Pool Picture in 3 Seconds?

Brain Teaser Answer In this brain puzzle, you need to find out the total number of skunks in the picture. At first, you might see only 9 skunks in the picture. However, there are 13 skunks in the picture if you look carefully. In the 1st row, there are 4 skunks, in the 2nd row there are 4 skunks and in the 3rd row there are 5 skunks. Can You Spot Which Hamilton Is Different In The Picture Within 11 Seconds?