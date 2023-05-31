Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only geniuses can find the different panther in the image within 4 seconds!

IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ—brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot the different panther in 4 seconds

Look at the image below.

Source: Bright Side

There are three panthers hidden in this image. One of them is different from the others. The aim of this brain teaser is to spot the panther, which is different from the other two. You have only 4 seconds to solve this. So, do not waste a single second and get searching.

All the best! This puzzle can only be solved if you pay close attention. So, observe the image carefully and look for something that is different from the others, and you will succeed. Meanwhile, you can try this puzzle to test your observation skills:

Whenever you are ready, just scroll down and see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

The odd panther is the third one. Look at his eye slits, they are larger than the other two panthers.

Source: Bright Side

