Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot mistake in Family’s Thanksgiving Dinner Picture in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain two differently This kind of brain puzzle makes a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Family’s Thanksgiving Dinner Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Family’s Thanksgiving Dinner Picture in 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Guess who is Left-handed in the picture

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a family is enjoying their Thanksgivings Dinner. In the image, you can see the family is going to have their Thanksgiving Dinner. A man is clicking the picture of the family sitting beside the thanksgiving dinner table. Their Dog is watching them happily. However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the mistake in Space Station Picture in 7 secs?

Hint: The mistake is hidden on the wall of the room.

Identify which Gift Box has the Ring inside it in 11 secs!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Family’s Thanksgiving Dinner Picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the calendar hanging on the wall. Thanksgiving is celebrated in November and not in October.

Image Source: Bright Side

Spot the mistake hidden in the Candle Light Dinner Picture

Every year, Thanksgiving Day is celebrated as a national holiday in the North American continent on the fourth Thursday of November. The day is meant to celebrate the harvest season and other blessings of the year gone by.

Identify which Gift Box is the Heaviest in 11 secs!

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

Can you spot the mistake inside Children's Park Picture?