Brain Teaser IQ Test: Spot mistake in Picture where kids are playing in snow within 7 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works in a different. This kind of brain puzzle makes a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Picture where kids are playing in the snow.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Spot a mistake in the Picture where kids are playing in the snow within 7 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where the kids are playing in the snow. In the image, you can see that the two kids are building the snowman. The other kids are throwing the snowball. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Snowfall Picture where kids are playing. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The kid with the snowball in his hands is missing a shoe in his right leg.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake is the missing shoe of the kid with the blue jacket. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

