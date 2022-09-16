Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot the mistake in Desert Camel Picture in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser Puzzle: If you enjoy playing fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your creative side and make your brain works in a different way. Such brain quizzes make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For coming to a solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Desert Camel Picture.

Can you spot the mistake in Desert Camel Picture in 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you Spot which student is cheating in the classroom?

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the desert where camels are passing by. The image shows two Camels going into the desert on a sunny day. The sun is emitting scorching heat and light. As you already know Camels are adapted to live in extreme environments (both hot and cold). They are also called the ship of the desert. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you Spot who is the Killer of the woman in the restaurant?

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the Desert.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistakes in the desert camel Picture. Here we can see there are two camels that are moving forward in the scorching heat amidst the desert. Now take a close look and try to spot if anything pops out at you as being incorrect.

Can you spot who is the most stupid person?

Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you identify who is the thief in the picture?

So, the mistake in the picture is that there is no shadow of the camels in the desert. During the afternoon, the sun is directly overhead. So, the sun's rays fall vertically on the body. Hence the shadows of camels are supposed to be visible in the desert. Shadows are formed when an object is placed in the path of light and that object does not let light pass through it and a shadow is formed on the opposite side of the object.

Can you spot the fake watch in the picture?

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

Can you spot who is Left-handed Person in the picture?