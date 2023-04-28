Brain Teaser: Wondering what can cheer you up today? No, it's not your favorite social media app, it's our set of brain teasers!

Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge your mind. Today's set of brain teasers is special.

Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?









Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?

Brain Teaser 4:

There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?

Brain Teaser 5:

What is the end to everything?

Brain Teaser 6:

There is a man living in the countryside. This man cuts his hair around 10 times a day but has long hair. Who is this person?

Brain Teaser 7:

There is a coat that is always advised to be wet. What coat is this?

Brain Teaser 8:

There is something that vanishes the moment you say its name. What is it?

Brain Teaser 9:

Were you good at language back in school? How many letters are there in the alphabet?

Brain Teaser 10:

What was the highest mountain in the world before Mt. Everest was discovered?

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1: