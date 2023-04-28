Brain Teaser: Wondering what can cheer you up today? No, it's not your favorite social media app, it's our set of brain teasers!
Brain Teaser 1:
I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?
Brain Teaser 2:
What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.
Brain Teaser 3:
What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?
Brain Teaser 4:
There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?
Brain Teaser 5:
What is the end to everything?
Brain Teaser 6:
There is a man living in the countryside. This man cuts his hair around 10 times a day but has long hair. Who is this person?
Brain Teaser 7:
There is a coat that is always advised to be wet. What coat is this?
Brain Teaser 8:
There is something that vanishes the moment you say its name. What is it?
Brain Teaser 9:
Were you good at language back in school? How many letters are there in the alphabet?
Brain Teaser 10:
What was the highest mountain in the world before Mt. Everest was discovered?
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 1:
I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?
Answer:
Well, who said I shave my beard every day? I am your go-to barber speaking.
Brain Teaser 2:
What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.
Answer:
I am a bank.
Brain Teaser 3:
What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?
Answer:
Age!
Brain Teaser 4:
There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?
Answer:
The letter M.
Brain Teaser 5:
What is the end to everything?
Answer:
The letter G.
Brain Teaser 6:
There is a man living in the countryside. This man cuts his hair around 10 times a day but has long hair. Who is this person?
Answer:
He is a barber.
Brain Teaser 7:
There is a coat that is always advised to be wet. What coat is this?
Answer:
A paint of coat.
Brain Teaser 8:
There is something that vanishes the moment you say its name. What is it?
Answer:
Silence
Brain Teaser 9:
Were you good at language back in school? How many letters are there in the alphabet?
Answer:
8
Brain Teaser 10:
What was the highest mountain in the world before Mt. Everest was discovered?
Answer:
Still the Mt. Everest!
