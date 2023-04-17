Brain teasers: Brain teasers are all that you need to cheer up!

Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge the mind. Try these exciting brain teasers to relax and recharge a bit.

Brain Teaser 1:

We all live in a house. We all wear some clothing. What is it that our house wears?

Let's give you a hint; this is not your regular brain teaser, this is a funny riddle, mister!

Brain Teaser 2:

There is a worm in my house and I hate it. It bites my clothes, crawls on my pillows and bed, and scares me terribly. However, it never lands on my computer. Why so?

Here comes yet another funny brain teaser!

Brain Teaser 3:



There are 172 criminals in jail, but one of them never falls ill due to protein or mineral deficiencies. Why so?

This sounds like an informative one!

Brain Teaser 4:



The talking parrot in my village was arrogant and proud of his talents. One day a creature flew to him and proved to be smarter than him. Who was the creature?

Moral of the story: It is never a good idea to become arrogant.

Brain Teaser 5:



I stick to the corners but have traveled the whole globe. Can you guess who am I?

Whoever it is, is quite lucky.

Wondering what the answers might be? Well, we know that you are quite excited to know the answers, and thus, we won't waste even a single moment. On the count of three, you will have the answers to the above brain teasers served in front of you. Come on, count on us!

3....

2.....

1.....

Tadaa! Here are the answers!

ANSWERS TO THE FUN BRAIN TEASERS!





Brain Teaser 1:

We all live in a house. We all wear some clothing. What is it that our house wears?

Answer 1:

The house wears an ad-dress!

(We told you it would be funny!)

Brain Teaser 2:

There is a worm in my house and I hate it. It bites my clothes, crawls on my pillows and bed, and scares me terribly. However, it never lands on my computer. Why so?

Answer 2:

Because the worm is scared to get trapped in the world wide web.

Come on, let's not judge the worm. We all have our fears!

Brain Teaser 3:

There are 172 criminals in jail, but one of them never falls ill due to protein or mineral deficiencies. Why so?

Answer 3:

Because he is a CEREAL killer!

Our mums were not wrong about cereals!

Brain Teaser 4:

The talking parrot in my village was arrogant and proud of his talents. One day a creature flew to him and proved to be smarter than him. Who was the creature?

Answer 4:

The SPELLING BEE entered the scene!

By the way, how good has your spelling been at school? Ours was Commendablle (PUN INTENDED!)

Brain Teaser 5:

I stick to the corners but have traveled the whole globe. Can you guess who am I?

Answer 5:

People call me a stamp!

Weren't these brain teasers funny enough to crack you up? Well, we had a hard in our room, and when we recited these brain teasers, it too cracked up.

