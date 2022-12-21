Brain teasers for you!

Tired of the monotony? try these exciting brain teasers.
Brain teasers for you!
Brain teasers for you!

Do you know what brain teasers do to our minds? They make it work in a way that is not normal. Hey, hey, don’t freak out. We meant in a positive way. Brain teasers help our minds to work differently, in a way that is not usual. Want to experience it yourself? Then let’s get started - 

BRAIN TEASER 1

No matter how little or how much you use me, you change me every month. What am I?

BRAIN TEASER 2

How can 8 + 8 = 4?

BRAIN TEASER 3

What has cities, but no houses; forests, but no trees; and water, but no fish?

BRAIN TEASER 4

A red house is made from red bricks. A blue house is made from blue bricks. A yellow house is made from yellow bricks. What is a greenhouse made from? 

BRAIN TEASER 5

There is a word in the English language in which the first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four signify a great man, and the whole word is a great woman. What is the word?

BRAIN TEASER 6

In my hand, I have two coins that are newly minted. Together, they total 30 cents. One isn’t a nickel. What are the coins?

BRAIN TEASER 7

What is harder to catch the faster you run? 

BRAIN TEASER 8

You’re escaping a labyrinth and there are three exits. Exit A leads to an inferno. Exit B leads to an assassin. Exit C leads to a lion that hasn’t eaten in 3 years. Which exit do you pick? 

BRAIN TEASER 9

What kind of running means walking?

BRAIN TEASER 10

What can be swallowed, but can also swallow you?

 

Ready for the answers? Have a look –

Answer to teaser 1: A calendar

Answer to teaser 2: When you think in terms of time. 8 AM + 8 hours= 4 o’clock

Answer to teaser 3: A map

Answer to teaser 4: Glass

Answer to teaser 5: Heroine

Answer to teaser 6: A quarter and a nickel

Answer to teaser 7: Your breath

Answer to teaser 8: Exit C. If a lion hasn’t eaten in 3 years, it has definitely starved to death

Answer to teaser 9: Running out of gas

Answer to teaser 10: Pride

 

So? How was it? Were you able to solve all of them? Great!! We’ll meet you soon with some more exciting puzzles. Till then, Doodles!! 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next