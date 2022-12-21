Brain teasers for you!

Do you know what brain teasers do to our minds? They make it work in a way that is not normal. Hey, hey, don’t freak out. We meant in a positive way. Brain teasers help our minds to work differently, in a way that is not usual. Want to experience it yourself? Then let’s get started -

BRAIN TEASER 1

No matter how little or how much you use me, you change me every month. What am I?

BRAIN TEASER 2

How can 8 + 8 = 4?

BRAIN TEASER 3

What has cities, but no houses; forests, but no trees; and water, but no fish?

BRAIN TEASER 4

A red house is made from red bricks. A blue house is made from blue bricks. A yellow house is made from yellow bricks. What is a greenhouse made from?

BRAIN TEASER 5

There is a word in the English language in which the first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four signify a great man, and the whole word is a great woman. What is the word?

BRAIN TEASER 6

In my hand, I have two coins that are newly minted. Together, they total 30 cents. One isn’t a nickel. What are the coins?

BRAIN TEASER 7

What is harder to catch the faster you run?

BRAIN TEASER 8

You’re escaping a labyrinth and there are three exits. Exit A leads to an inferno. Exit B leads to an assassin. Exit C leads to a lion that hasn’t eaten in 3 years. Which exit do you pick?

BRAIN TEASER 9

What kind of running means walking?

BRAIN TEASER 10

What can be swallowed, but can also swallow you?

Ready for the answers? Have a look –

Answer to teaser 1: A calendar

Answer to teaser 2: When you think in terms of time. 8 AM + 8 hours= 4 o’clock

Answer to teaser 3: A map

Answer to teaser 4: Glass

Answer to teaser 5: Heroine

Answer to teaser 6: A quarter and a nickel

Answer to teaser 7: Your breath

Answer to teaser 8: Exit C. If a lion hasn’t eaten in 3 years, it has definitely starved to death

Answer to teaser 9: Running out of gas

Answer to teaser 10: Pride

So? How was it? Were you able to solve all of them? Great!! We’ll meet you soon with some more exciting puzzles. Till then, Doodles!!