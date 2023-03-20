Brain Teasers: Is your eyesight strong enough to find the odd one out?

How old were you when you realized that your mother was right when she insisted you have those green veggies, carrots, and milk you hated the most? When did you actually realize the value of taking plenty of screen-offs, meditating, sleeping on time, and hydrating your eyes? Well, mankind is known for learning lessons only after it is too late. You must have learned these lessons only when your eyes started aching in your early twenties, or when the doctor prescribed you those big glasses you hate, or when you yourself noticed a change in your vision. Or else, if you had been someone who saw someone else go through a condition like that, or you read enough about nutrition and healthcare and are a firm believer of it, then you may be someone who would know the value of having green vegies and carrots for the eyes. In such a case, we would like to call you our "smart readers", as you learned the lesson without experiencing your damage. Whatever your case is, we cannot deny the truth that taking care of the eyes from an early age is what we all should swear by. Our mum wasn't wrong for insisting on healthy foods so that we do not repent later.

What all were you taught to keep your eyesight strong?

Hey, we have a brilliant idea. Today we have brought a challenge that is based on eyesight. Why don't we discuss what all we can do to make our eyesight strong, and then be a part of a test that would tell you how strong your eyesight is? That sounds like a brilliant idea to us, isn't it?

How can one enhance one's vision?

Doctors all around the world unanimously agree upon the fact that one of the habits to avoid if one wants to protect the vision for longer years in life is to quit smoking. Yes, we agree that quitting smoking is harmful; not only for the lungs or the overall health but also for the eyes. Our vision is perhaps the best miracle bestowed upon us by the Almighty, and smoking can damage it to a great extent. Thus, the first step towards getting a strong vision is o quit smoking.

Secondly, it is not a surprise that people who take a well-balanced diet have high quantities of dark green, leafy vegetables more often end up having a strong vision. Adding green vegetables to the diet can work wonders for the eyes. Moreover, doctors also suggest including fish in the diet, containing a high volume of omega-3 fatty acids. Remember, good health starts with a good diet, and when it is related to your vision, you just cannot compromise with nutrients.

Hey, weren't we talking about a challenge initially? Well, now is the time to present the challenge to you. Let's test your eyesight today.

It is needless to say that we aren't talking about any medical tests here and the result of this test cannot be used for medical diagnoses. The vision test we present to you is just for fun and does not mean that your eyes are strong or weak. However, strong eyesight will definitely be able to crack the test.

Is your eyesight strong enough? Find the odd one out in this image to prove it.

Find the odd one out!





Here is the odd digit we were talking about!

Here comes the last piece of advice for your eyes. One of the best steps you can take towards safeguarding your vision and being kind to those beautiful eyes is shielding it against the harmful UV rays of the sun. One can do this by making use of a pair of good quality sunglasses that gives maximum protection against UV rays. Investing in health does not involve difficult measures, simply doing the basics can work wonders and take one really ahead on the path of health!

