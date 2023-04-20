Brain teasers: These brain teasers are a must-try. Try them out!

Work and life can be really hard to deal with. In such moments, all you need is a teeny tiny dose of fun. Here we are back with some exciting brain teasers.
Brain teasers with answers
Brain teasers with answers

These brain teasers are all that you need for the perfect 5-minute break from your work. Try these out.

BRAIN TEASER 1:

 

Good quality facewash and hair-wash can create a hole in your pockets. Which wash comes for free? 

Answer 1: Brainwash!

Brain Teaser 2:

It is 3 AM at night and you are sleeping peacefully. Suddenly, you hear the fire alarm ring loudly. There are 3 rooms in your house and the kitchen adjacent to your bedroom has caught fire. What would you open first- the window, the chimney, the kitchen, or the roof window?

Answer 2: Your eyes!

Brain Teaser 3:

Who is taller: Husband Tall, Wife. Tall, or their tiny tot?

Answer 3: The tiny tot. Well, he is a little taller.

