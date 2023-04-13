Brain teasers: These brain teasers are actually fun! Don't miss them.

When was the last time you had real fun? Well, in case it was long time ago, try these exciting brain teasers.

Brain Teaser 1:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?

Brain Teaser 2:

There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?

Brain Teaser 3:

What is the end to everything?

These are the answers you might need!

Brain Teaser 1:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?

Answer:

Age!

Brain Teaser 2:

There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?

Answer:

The letter M.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is the end to everything?