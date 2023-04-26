Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are something you just can't miss today.

When was the last time you laughed your heart out? Or you decided to invest your time not learning courses or doing something productive, but actually using the web for teasing your brain. In the capitalist world, we live in, we often spend most of our time indulging in activities that we are actually not even interested in, but the rat race makes us do all of it so that there is enough money in our bank balance to flaunt, but not enough satisfaction in our hearts.

Many people around the globe suffer from emotional and mental health issues due to this very dissatisfaction with work. The capitalist world we live in forces us to run as fast as we can in our lives, snatching away our privilege to live in the moment. The key to understanding whether you are on the way to spoiling your mental health or not is to recognize whether you are pausing and introspecting or not. The moment you feel that you aren't taking out enough time to pause and reflect on the fast-paced lives know that mental or emotional breakdown is near. That is why more and more people in the awakened areas of the world are moving towards therapy.

While therapy can be used for many reasons and conditions, and every therapy may be different from the others, one of the most common goals in therapy is to heal the inner child. Inner child healing is an important aspect of therapy and many therapists think that we humans may perform at our best abilities when our inner child is healed. Here, it is important to note that healing is not a destination but rather a journey. That is why, there won't be one fine day when all your mental health issues will be cent percent resolved, but you will enjoy the gradual progress of a healed inner child and a happier you.

The important question here is, how do we bring out the inner child?

Now, while there are numerous methods through which you can heal your inner child, one of the ways is by doing things you loved doing the most as a child. What were these things?

These could be painting, dancing, music, baking, gardening, or any other activity.

While we may not be able to help you out in the activities mentioned above, we can very well help you by offering something that you loved reading as a child. Yes, we are talking about brain teasers.

Try these exciting brain teasers that may remind you of your childhood days!



Brain Teaser 1:

I begin with T, end with T, and have T inside. Can you guess my name?

Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Brain Teaser 3:

Can you drop a raw egg from the 17th floor on a concrete road without cracking it?

Here are the answers you may be waiting for.

Brain Teaser 1:

Answer 1:

Teapot

Brain Teaser 2:

Answer:

I am a bank.

Brain Teaser 3:

Answer 3:

Yes, you can. Concrete roads are not easy to break. We weren't talking about the egg here, we were talking about the concrete road.