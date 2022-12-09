Breaking News! Math can be super interesting too! Don’t believe us? Try these math riddles!

Do you recall those days when math was the most hated subject in school? You dreaded attending the class, you hid your face when the teacher started asking questions randomly, and you always made excuses to finish math homework. Even if you did not belong to the same category of the students who hated math, you certainly had been one of those who found the subject super challenging. No matter what your relationship with math had been in your school years, today we bring to you some interesting math riddles. And oh, we have also provided the answers, in the end, so you do not need to worry about getting stuck in the problem.



MATH RIDDLES FOR YOU!

Math Riddle 1:

X is an odd number. Take an alphabet away from X and it becomes even. Which is that number?







Math Riddle 2:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?







Math Riddle 3:

If it took 6 people 9 hours to build a barn, how long would it take 12 people to build the same barn?







Math Riddle 4:

Raj has 2 books. One of the books is faced upside-down and the second book is rotated which makes the top of the book face Raj. Then what will be the total sum of the 1st pages in each of these books?







Math Riddle 5:

I have a pound of feathers and a pound of iron? Can you please tell me which one weighs more?







ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:

X is an odd number. Take an alphabet away from X and it becomes even. Which is that number?

Answer - Seven (Seven-S=Even)

Math Riddle 2:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Answer - 11 cartons

4 small boxes (4*10 = 40 boxes)

7 large boxes (7*8 = 56 boxes)

So 96 boxes and 11 total cartons







Math Riddle 3:

If it took 6 people 9 hours to build a barn, how long would it take 12 people to build the same barn?







Answer - None, the barn is already built!



Math Riddle 4:

Raj has 2 books. One of the books is faced upside-down and the second book is rotated which makes the top of the book face Raj. Then what will be the total sum of the 1st pages in each of these books?

Answer - Irrespective of how the books are oriented the first page of every book is page number 1 thus, 1+1 = 2.







Math Riddle 5:

I have a pound of feathers and a pound of iron? Can you please tell me which one weighs more?

Answer - Both of them remain the same weight as Pound is Pound irrespective of the object.

Phew! These required a lot of work, but they were super fun, weren’t they?